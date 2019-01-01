Gor Mahia player Ojwang goes AWOL after missing Kariobangi Sharks tie

The Briton coach confirms to Goal the former Western Stima defender is another player who has absconded duty for one week

defender Maurice Ojwang is the third player who has gone missing from the team’s training ground.

After Goal exclusively reported the absence of captains Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango on Saturday, it has also emerged the former defender has not reported to training since the conclusion of the international break.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has confirmed to Goal the level of discipline among the playing unit is deteriorating at the club and has now become a worrying factor.

“[Maurice] got injured when we played in the last game against [ ] but again he is another player who is yet to report to training nor explain his absence,” Polack told Goal.

“We have a rule in our club if you are injured you must come to training and he has not reported to training and has not been training with us. It is the reason he was absent against [ ].

“I am a little disappointed when it comes to disciplinary issues because I have rules and regulations [which I set up when I joined the club}, and which the club agreed to but the players seem not to be following the same.

“[Maurice] only sent a message saying he was injured but he has never reported to camp since I came back from holiday.”

Polack has, however, said he will have no problem to pardon the players if they get to him with reasons for skipping training.

“No…I haven’t heard anything yet from [Muguna and Onyango] yet but anything can happen on [Monday], maybe they might get in touch but I don’t know,” Polack continued.

“Let’s see, we will sit and chat them down, I am a very open-minded person when it comes to players, and you know I need to listen to why they were not here and then we can go from there.”

The win against Sharks, which came courtesy of a 93rd-minute goal from Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie, pushed K’Ogalo to the summit of the 18-team table with 15 points, two less than second-placed FC.