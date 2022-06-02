Gor Mahia player complains for receiving just Ksh230 after beating AFC Leopards to Madaraka Day Cup

Kenya’s most famous teams clashed as the country celebrated one of its national holidays but the winner's were not happy

Gor Mahia players were given just Ksh230 spending money each after winning the Madaraka Day Cup against AFC Leopards on Wednesday at Uhuru Gardens.

K’Ogalo emerged 6-5 winners from the penalty shoot-out after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw in regular time.

The cup win came with Ksh1 million, but the players were given two hundred and thirty shillings as bus fare.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards pocketed Ksh500,000 after taking part in the 59th Madaraka Day celebrations in Nairobi that were led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Although it does not sound ridiculous, but seriously, a club of Gor Mahia's stature giving players Ksh230 as bus fare sounds like a joke," one of the players, who requested anonymity, told GOAL.

"Being a national holiday and winning the cup, especially against AFC Leopards, should have come with a bigger reward, even though we understand the cash prize has not hit the club’s accounts yet."

Another player, who also spoke anonymously, said their efforts demanded far better treatment, especially after fighting back to deny AFC Leopards the cup.

"We were down, but we gathered our courage and came up with an equalizer, which was a game-changer against this AFC Leopards team," he said.

"The fighting spirit and courage we showed against our opponents, who have been good in recent times, should have made our officials give us far better treatment.

"We understand the fare explanation makes sense, but it should have been a reasonable amount to buy even snacks and drinks as we head home.

"Anyway, we won, and the focus is now shifted to the remaining games in the league. We know we have not been as good as many expected this season, but winning a cup against Otoyo [street name for AFC Leopards mostly used by Gor Mahia fans] feels better."

K’Ogalo, fourth on the Premier League table with 51 points, are set to face Nzoia Sugar on June 5, while AFC Leopards, who are unbeaten in their last four games and are eighth with 45 points, will face Nairobi City Stars on June 4.