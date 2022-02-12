Gor Mahia's Piers 'not talking about FKF Premier League title' ahead of Vihiga Bullets duel

Gor Mahia head coach Andreas Piers has discussed why the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side is not talking about the title at the moment.

Piers will be taking charge of his second game as Gor Mahia coach after he was recently appointed to replace Mark Harrison. The tactician - who worked as tactical director for the Kenyan national team - between 2016 and 2017 - has stressed their focus is on every match as they come.

"What we can do is to play well and get the three points. At this point, we are not talking about the title; our focus is on every match, and we hope to win another three points on Sunday," noted Piers, as quoted by the club's portal.

Should Piers' side register a win against Vihiga Bullets, it would be their second straight victory after a 3-1 win against Posta Rangers in their previous Premier League game.

Gor Mahia were winners in their previous encounter against Vihiga Bullets when George Odhiambo, Boniface Omondi, and Peter Lwasa scored.

Vihiga Bullets are deep in the relegation zone after only picking up a single win in the last 16 games, and the Gor Mahia game is expected to be a tough one for them.

Although Gor Mahia have not had a strong run this season, they are not far behind in the title race as they lie fourth with 30 points amassed from 17 games. The goal difference is separating them from third-placed KCB, while Kakamega Homeboyz, who defeated Mathare United to open a six-point gap on Friday, are at the top with four more points than K'Ogalo.

In the last five games, the record champions have registered two wins - against Mathare United and Posta Rangers - two back-to-back draws against Bidco United, and a loss against the Mailmen.