Gor Mahia part ways with coach Spiers after expiry of contract

The German coach took over the reigns at the club on February 1 signing a six-month deal with K'Ogalo

Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights Gor Mahia have confirmed the exit of coach Andreas Spiers after the expiry of his contract.

The German tactician helped K'Ogalo finish the season in the third position with 55 points, eight less than champions Tusker FC and second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz.

The club has confirmed the involved parties opted to part ways on a mutual consent ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

'We are in market for new coach'

The Nairobi-based side have further stated they are looking for a new tactician to take over from the German.

"We can confirm that we have mutually parted ways with head coach Andreas Spiers," Gor Mahia stated on Tuesday.

"His contract ended and we are now in the market for a new coach. We wish him well."

Spiers was appointed as the club's head coach on February 1 after the sacking of Mark Harrison and his assistant Sammy Omollo, owing to what the club described as poor results.

During Spiers' reign, Gor Mahia played 17 league matches where they managed to win six, drew seven and lost two in the process.

He also helped the team win the Madaraka Day Cup against fierce rivals AFC Leopards at Nyayo Stadium which ensured the team pocketed Ksh 1 million prize money.

However, it seems the club's Executive Committee was not impressed with his work and opted not to extend his deal.

"We refer to the agreement dated 22nd February 22 between Gor Mahia FC and yourself for the position of the head coach," read part of the letter to Spiers signed by General Secretary Sam Ochola and obtained by GOAL.

"Following the expiry of the agreement on 30th June 22, the club Executive Committee has decided that it will not be extending your contract."

It is not yet clear who will be running the Kenyan top-tier next season after the disbandment of the Football Kenya Federation under former head Nick Mwendwa who is facing charges over alleged misconduct.