Gor Mahia 'parked the bus' against Western Stima - Babu

Both teams finished with 10 men and ended up sharing the spoils in a top-tier game played on Wednesday

head coach Babu Salim believes it was tough to play against 10-man in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Clifton Miheso opened the scoring for the hosts in the 48th minute before Villa Oramchan levelled matters 20 minutes later. The latter was sent off with 10 minutes to go, but neither of the two sides could get a winner as the two teams settled for a third consecutive draw in the top-tier.

"After Onyango (Joash) was dismissed early, [Gor Mahia] decided to pack the bus and it made it hard for us," Babu told Goal on Thursday.

"11 against 11 was easy because the game was open and they could attack as well which allowed us to create chances. However, when they were reduced, it became hard because they decided to defend and rely on counter-attacks.

"Even the goal they scored came from a counter-attack, but I am happy with the way we played and got a point."

The tactician is happy with the point gained against the defending champions which he takes as motivation ahead of their next assignment.

"The previous games [against and Wazito] were not too good for us, but we take a draw as a stepping stone as we prepare for the next game which is a must-win," Babu concluded.

The Powermen will be hosting in their next game at home.