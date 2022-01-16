Gor Mahia outshine Talanta FC, struggling Tusker go down to Nairobi City Stars

Gor Mahia registered a hard-fought 2-0 Football Kenya Federation Premier League win against Talanta FC at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Austine Odhiambo scored twice to ensure K'Ogalo recorded their second straight win after the previous victory over Mathare United.

The former AFC Leopards midfielder scored in the 66th minute after rising high to meet Boniface Omondi's cross and heading home. He got his brace in the additional minutes despite unrelenting pressure from Talanta, who looked rejuvenated after going down.

The record champions had to make a change in the second half when Peter Odu got injured and his place was filled by John Ochieng.

Meanwhile, struggling reigning champions Tusker went down 1-0 to Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka Complex.

Tusker could have easily taken the lead in the 16th minute, but John Njuguna's strike from a distance hit the crossbar and the Nairobi City Stars goalkeeper collected it before Ibrahim Joshua could collect it and tap home.

In a bid to rejuvenate the Tusker team for the second half, coach Robert Matano made a 46th-minute change when he brought on Shami Kibwana for Deogratius Ojok. In the 54th minute, Tanzanian striker Joshua could have opened the score, but he ended up shooting wide from close range after he was set through on goal by Rodgers Ouma.

Matano made further changes to consolidate his midfield in the 75th minute with the introduction of Clyde Senaji and Stewart Omondi, who came on for Lawrence Luvanda and Humphrey Mieno, respectively.

Nairobi City Stars broke the deadlock in the 87th minute when Oliver Maloba struck, and the result means the Brewers will remain far behind in the title race as they are 11th with just 16 points.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, Bidco United registered a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka in their respective Premier League game.

Gathu Macharia scored for Bidco United in the 22nd minute, before Lawrence Juma - a star who has proven to be a reliable goalscorer for Batoto ba Mungu since last season - struck a thunderbolt into the top corner in the 51st minute to equalise.

Elsewhere, relegation-threatened Vihiga Bullets managed a 1-1 draw against Bandari at Bukhungu Stadium, while Wazito picked up a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar at Utalii ground.

Finally, Kakamega Homeboyz kept their impressive run in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory against Zedekiah Otieno's KCB. Baraka Badi and an own goal by Collins Odhiambo gave KCB the two goals while Homeboyz emerged winners courtesy of a brace from Yema Mwana and a goal from Estone Esiye.