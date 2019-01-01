Gor Mahia Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi claims Hassan Oktay has not been paid for two months

Dylan Kerr resigned in 2017 after allegations of poor living conditions subjected to him by the club emerged

Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi has claimed that head coach Hassan Oktay has not been paid for the last two months.

Nyangi added that only the players have been paid, but the coaching staff are yet to receive their salaries for February and March.

Her comments come after Gor Mahia were awarded a walkover by financially struggling Mount Kenya United and are set to face Tusker at Kenyatta Stadium later on Saturday.

“It is two months now without paying the coach. The Players are paid salaries and bench is left out. Does it mean players can exist without the Technical Bench? There is no electricity and water for the coach,” Nyangi wrote on one of the club’s social media pages.

Meanwhile, the club’s Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda has rubbished those claims, saying they are not true at all.

“If Oktay has not complained then it means whatever you hear and read especially on the social media pages is not worth believing," Aduda told Goal.

"These complain are always generated whenever we are having a bigger match to come. I have never known the motives of such people."

Before Dylan Kerr resigned last year as the club's coach, Nyangi went public on the poor living conditions she was allegedly subjected to by the club.

Gor Mahia will be hosted by the Brewers on Saturday, as they seek a season double over the 2016 Kenyan Premier League winners and consolidate top spot in the league.