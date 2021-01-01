Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards will concede seven against Kakamega Homeboyz – Shimanyula

The Kakamega-based businessman now says his team will crush all the top sides on the log when they face off in this campaign

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Clephas Shimanyula has explained his delight at the return to form of his side and further warned a top team in the FKF Premier League will soon suffer seven goals against them.

In a candid interview with Goal, Shimanyula has stated Homeboyz have returned to their winning ways and style of play and believes all the top teams in the table will be taught a lesson or two when they come up against them, be it at home or away.

What did Shimanyula say?

“I can confidently say soon, a big team in the league, be it table-toppers KCB, Tusker, Gor Mahia or even AFC Leopards will ship in seven goals from Homeboyz,” Shimanyula told Goal on Saturday.

🟡| FULL-TIME

Abana Be Ingo @FcHomeboyz take all the 3 points in Utalii#PostaVsHomeboyz #BKPL pic.twitter.com/COqe1YnUgB — Betking Kenya Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) May 28, 2021

“It is a fact and I want you to mark it in your calendar, my team is back playing good football and they will not fear anyone, it is just a kind warning to the so-called ‘big guns’, they should watch out, but soon a team will ship in seven or at worst five goals.”

Asked whether the team’s performance has improved following the appointment of Bernard Mwalala to the technical bench to assist Nicholas Muyoti, Shimanyula said: “It is not about Mwalala’s appointment, it is just that the team’s form has come at the right time and we have started to win our matches.

“We struggled early in the season because most of my players were lacking match fitness and also we had at least nine key players out of action with Covid-19, but now everything has changed, the team is together and they are pushing to do well, the top teams feel we are far away from the top and they will be shocked soon.

“We are not far away from the summit, if we win our matches you will be surprised to see us leading the table, they have forgotten we have started winning our matches, we play KCB at home and we also play away against Tusker, and Gor we travel, but if there is a game which does not give me any nightmares is that of Gor, because we will win it.”

What next for Homeboyz?

On Friday, Homeboyz registered a resounding 3-1 win against Posta Rangers in Nairobi, to move to 26 points on the table, 10 less than leaders KCB, and are now lying 7th on the standings.

The Kakamega-based giants have managed eight wins from 18 matches, two draws, and eight defeats and will next face Nairobi City Stars on June 19 and then welcome the Bankers at home on June 25.