Gor Mahia on RS Berkane: We don’t fear teams from North Africa

Last season, K'Ogalo failed to go past the Group stage after losing their final match away against USM Alger

coach Zedekiah Otieno is confident that his side will get a positive result against Renaissance Sportive Berkane on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions go up against the Moroccan side in the first leg match of their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final at the Kasarani Stadium, hoping to take a healthy lead into the return leg.

Otieno, who is set to handle the side following the suspension handed to head coach Hassan Oktay, who was sent off during their final Group D match against Petro Atletico of Angola, is not worried about facing RS Berkane.

“We have played teams from North African before and Berkane will be no different. Our main aim is to play to get a good result and that is what we are going for. We are in this competition by merit and need not fear any team," Otieno told Goal.

“We have already done better against North Africans teams in Nairobi, and we must approach this match with the mentality of getting a win. We are not supposed to fear now that they are coming from North Africa…no, we have our first leg at home and must make that to count.”

Against North African sides, Gor Mahia managed a 0-0 draw at home against 's Union sportive de la médina d'Alger (USM Alger) in the same competition last season, before they lost 2-1 away.

And in the current campaign, 'K’Ogalo' beat Hussein Dey from Algeria 2-0 at home before losing 1-0 away.

While Gor Mahia took part in the same competition last season, RS Berkane is making their debut after winning the Moroccan Throne Cup in 2018. They defeated Wydad Casabalance 3-2 on penalties after the final had ended 2-2 in regulation time to book the ticket.

Otieno maintains that Gor Mahia will not be affected by the number of the players who will miss the tie. Apart from coach Oktay, 'K’Ogalo' will have to navigate the fixture minus – Shafik Batambuze, Jacques Tuyisenge, Ernest Wendo, and captain Harun Shakava – who are suspended.

“We don’t have anything we can do. We will have to pick the best squad for the match. I know we can get a replacement for the four...just wait and see on Sunday," Otieno added,

This will be the first time in history that Gor Mahia and RS Berkane will face off in any Caf competition.