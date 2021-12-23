Gor Mahia's Omollo questions 'odd' Kakamega Homeboyz penalties at Bukhungu

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has added his voice to the contentious penalty awarded to Kakamega Homeboyz on December 18 at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Kakamega Homeboyz were awarded a spot-kick as they went on to pick up a 2-1 win over the local giants. The controversial penalty awarded by referee George Mwai saw Gor Mahia's unbeaten run end in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Omollo pinpointed instances where the Western region club has been awarded penalties, saying the pattern suggests something could be wrong.

Odd Spot-kicks

"It happened against Mathare United, Posta Rangers, Bandari, and it has now occurred against Gor Mahia," Omollo told The Star.

"Doesn't it strike you as odd that all those penalties were awarded during their home matches at Bukhungu?"

After the game, Kakamega Homeboyz's chair, Cleophas Shimanyula, called on the record champions to stop being 'cry babies'.

"The penalty issue was correct, their defender fouled Yema [Mwana] inside the box, so it was a clear penalty. We also had a similar incident on the same player, and the referee gave a free-kick, and a yellow card to a Gor Mahia player," the chair said in a recent interview.

"Whoever was in the game can tell you the penalty decision was correct, and can also tell you Gor Mahia deserved to lose, they cannot win all their matches."

Meanwhile, Omollo gave an injury update ahead of their game against Nairobi City Stars on January 3 as he also touched on their striking department.

"Both [John] Ochieng and [Philemon] Otieno incurred serious injuries to the ankle, but they are well on the path to recovery," he concluded.

"We shall be having our next league match against Nairobi City Stars at Moi Stadium, Kasarani, and hopefully, we will observe a marked improvement in the handling of the match.

"I don't think there is any need to run into a panic. It's true we have fired blanks in our recent matches, but the coaches are doing all they can to rectify the situation as soon as possible."

K'Ogalo's match against Posta Rangers, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, was postponed by the caretaker committee.