‘I’m frustrated in a foreign land’ – Gor Mahia’s Okello hints at leaving over pay

The towering striker reveals his unhappiness at K’Ogalo and says he will walk out if he doesn’t receive his pay

Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello has openly claimed he will not stay at the club next season if they don’t pay him his accrued salary.

The towering South Sudanese forward has confirmed he is owed a lot of money by the outgoing FKF Premier League champions and that he will not see through his contract at the club “if they don’t pay me.”

What did Okello say?

“I’m fed up with the situation I’m in. The club owes me a lot of money and if they don’t pay me, I’m going to Uganda after our last game and won't come back again. They should just give my release letter when the season is done,’’ Okello said as quoted by Nation Sports.

“It is a huge amount of money and I know they can’t pay it all. I’m frustrated in a foreign land. I'm waiting for the league to end so that I can go back home and look for another option.”

The former Vipers SC striker, who has managed nine goals this campaign, is among the players who have openly come out to state they are leaving the former champions.

More players set to leave Gor Mahia

Two days ago, Gor Mahia forward Clifton Miheso turned down an offer to extend his contract with the club and is pushing for a move to Tusker FC.

Miheso had given an ultimatum that he would only pen a new deal with the local giants if his outstanding arrears in salaries and allowances are settled.

A source close to the player told Goal: "He had tabled his demands and Gor Mahia seem reluctant to meet them and that is why he is in initial talks with Tusker.

"Miheso is putting his interests first and that is why he is willing to sign for a club that will do all that is possible to meet the demands."

Gor Mahia have already made one signing so far this transfer window – 31-year-old goalkeeper Adama Keita - who joined from CI Kamsar of Guinea on a two-year contract.

