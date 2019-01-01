Gor Mahia official Judith Nyangi involved in a road accident

The final will pit Kenyan sides Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari who knocked out Simba SC and Mbao FC respectively

Gor Mahia Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi has been involved in a road accident.

Nyangi was part of the Kenyan fans, who were traveling to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to watch the Super Cup final. The journey was, however, cut short by after the bus they were traveling in was involved in an accident in Kitengela.

The injured were rushed to Shalom Hospital, according to the club Secretary General Ben Omondi. “The accident occurred at around 6 am between Kitengela-Athi River Interchange. They are receiving treatment at Shalom Hospital."

