'Gor Mahia now look unstoppable after Bandari win' - Mwalala concedes

The coach admitted the reigning KPL champions could easily go on and defend their title as they have beaten all teams seen as their toughest rivals

head coach Bernard Mwalala has conceded have gained enough ground to defend their Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

Mwalala saw his team stumble against the Green Army on Sunday after two goals from Samuel Onyango and Francis Afriyie earned the visitors the victory to maintain their top spot.

Mwalala says the fact teams which were thought to be Gor Mahia's tough opponents failed to beat them shows they are set to win the trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

“After this game [Bandari vs Gor Mahia], I can confidently say Gor Mahia have gained an incredible advantage to defend their title again. If clubs like , Bandari, Kakamega , and AFC all fall to Gor Mahia then it is upon us [Gor Mahia's opponents] to ask ourselves some serious questions,” Mwalala admitted in his post-match interview.

While playing against teams seen as Gor Mahia's toughest challengers, the Green Army have scored an incredible 16 goals and conceded just four.

“We need to congratulate Gor Mahia for doing better in every game despite their internal challenges,” added the former head coach.

The tactician went further to assess how he thinks his team performed as their tough start to the season continued past matchday nine.

“The only positive from the match is we have come out without anyone getting injured. That is the only positive thing I can derive from the game today [Sunday],” explained the coach.

“My defence has been a great source of worry because it is looking leakier in every match we are playing. In the last six consecutive matches, we have conceded mostly because a defender has done a mistake in a very dangerous zone.”

“And this has recurred against Gor Mahia where almost similar mistakes led to the two goals we conceded.”

Bandari remain 12th on the log with just nine points and will visit Tusker FC at Ruaraka Grounds on December 1 in their next KPL game.