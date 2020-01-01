'Gor Mahia not worried by opponents' preparations in FKF-PL - Odhiambo

Former Sony Sugar coach states K'Ogalo have what it takes to continue dominating

assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo is not worried by other teams who have made key signings in preparation for the 2020/21 Football Federation Premier League.

Some believe K'Ogalo will have a tough time to defend their crown after the likes of FC and AFC brought onboard established players ahead of the forthcoming campaign. However, the former tactician is not worried at all.

"Gor Mahia have always prevailed season in season out and the forthcoming one will not be any different," Odhiambo told Goal on Monday.

More teams

"Yes, they have prepared and made signings to challenge for the league and we have done the same as well. We are not worried, it will be business as usual for us.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"We are not tired of winning the league, and we are going to offer a stiff challenge to win it again."

K'Ogalo played Posta in a pre-season friendly match on Sunday and ended up winning by a solitary goal.

The lone goal was scored by former man Samuel Onyango from the penalty spot after Salim Hamisi was punished for handling the ball in the danger zone. It turned out to be the only goal in the game as chances went begging for either side.

"The coach [Roberto Oliveira Goncalves] was also using the match to test some of the players," Odhiambo continued.

"But it should not worry our fans; we are ready for the start of the league. Most of the things have been done and we have now to wait to prove it on the pitch. It will be another season and another chance for us to win something for the club and the fans."

Gor Mahia will have to fight and win against Rwandan champions APR if they are to progress to the next stage, first at home, before going to Kigali for the second round.

Article continues below

Just like APR, Gor Mahia have been conducting training sessions for the past month in readiness for the competition even though they have not been in competitive action since March when the leagues were cancelled by their respective federations.

"We have about two more weeks to prepare for the game and by the time we will be ready for them.

"The new players are adapting well and we are confident they will help us perform well in both domestic and continental assignments."