Gor Mahia not fit but are mentally ready for Sofapaka date - Assistant coach Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has conceded his charges are not yet fit but are psychologically prepared for their Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment against Sofapaka.

K'Ogalo hope to get maximum points against inconsistent Batoto ba Mungu to stand a chance of representing the nation in the Caf Champions League. However, it will not be a walk in the park as the former Harambee Star explains.

"Nobody is fully in the right shape, we are just coming back from a break," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday.

"Yes, we are mentally ready for the game but not fully fit; but you can see the players are really giving their all in training and after a couple of matches, I believe they will be fit.

"It is not going to be an easy game, we all know Sofapaka are coming from a win, they defeated Wazito [2-0] and are riding high in confidence. But we are hopeful we will get a win."

The 51-year-old did not hide his joy from what he is seeing in training from the players.

"We have about 25 players, and it is encouraging to see how they are pushing hard to get positions in the team," Omollo continued.

"The young players in the team are also pushing the senior ones well. It is, for this reason, I remain optimistic whoever will be fielded will be deserving and will give us the result we want."

Is there anyone missing the Wednesday game?

"No, every player is available and ready to play the game, the only players missing are Jules Ulimwengu and Wilson Silva.

"Ulimwengu is not yet back, and even if he was, he would not have played any part because he was down with Malaria. As for Silva, we are hopeful he will be back soon.

"He had missed home and had to travel, and with football back, he will be back as well."

Gor Mahia are currently placed sixth on the table with 22 points from the 14 matches they have played. They have seven wins, a draw, and six losses. The reigning league champions have scored 21 goals and conceded 17 in the process.