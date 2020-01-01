Gor Mahia not 100% fit for FKF Premier League - Muguna

The skipper is, however, confident his charges will still get a positive outcome in the Kenyan top-flight

captain Kenneth Muguna is confident the team can still get a positive outcome in league assignments despite the fact that they are not 100% fit.

The Kenyan champions have not yet opened their campaign in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League owing to continental assignments.

The soft-speaking midfielder is optimistic the season will be fruitful for the club despite stiff competition from other teams.

More teams

"We are looking forward to our first league game since we are psychologically set," Muguna told Goal.

"We are ready for the premier league even though we are not 100% fit. I am confident we can still get positive results once we start our campaign in the next few days.

"As usual, the competition will be stiff since many teams are prepared, but we know we will still get a positive outcome by the end of the season."

The 24-year-old played a crucial role in helping Gor Mahia eliminate APR of Rwanda from the Caf . In the first round of the preliminaries, Muguna was on target as K'Ogalo fell 2-1 away in Kigali during the first leg.

In the second leg, he was directly involved in one goal and created an assist for the winner scored by Nicholas Kipkirui in the 3-1 win.

"The team cohesion is good, we managed to get the victory and qualify for the next round. We still need to train harder," Muguna continued.

"The job is not finished, we have just qualified from the first round. We still need to win the second round to make history.

Article continues below

"Even when APR scored the equalizer, we had belief that we would get something from the match. So we did not give up. The two subs worked hard to give us the two goals and it was a plus to the team."

Gor Mahia have not been doing well financially and prior to the APR game, players refused to train for about three days protesting for their pay. The skipper, however, was not keen to speak on the issue.

"The chairman can talk about it or any other official. My job is to play; I don't control the financial issues at the club," he concluded.