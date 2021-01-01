Nicholas Kipkirui: Forward bids farewell after 'bitter-sweet' stay with Gor Mahia

The star is leaving the club having won multiple titles since he was signed from Zoo almost four years ago

Nicholas Kipkirui has officially bid farewell to Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia.

Although Kipkirui, who signed with the local heavyweights in 2018, is yet to make public his next move, Goal understands he agreed on a deal to join Premier League side Ulinzi Stars.

"Goodbyes are never easy to say but the time has come for me to say it," Kipkiruii wrote on his Facebook page. "After a successful and bittersweet two and a half year journey, my time at Gor Mahia has come to an end.

"It was not an easy decision to make but it has been necessitated wholly by the need to make ends meet and take care of my family. I wish to thank everyone who helped me in one way or another during my stay at the club."

The star, who was named the Premier League New/Young Player of the Year in 2018, also picked individuals who helped him at the Green Army.

"They include club chairman Ambrose Rachier who signed me from Zoo FC plus coaches Hassan Oktay, Steve Polack and Vaz Pinto who have made me a better player," he added.

"I also wish to appreciate my teammates who have supported and pushed me towards achieving my personal and team goals. And to the fans who supported me in very many ways, thank you very much and God bless you all.

"I leave this great club as a league champion, national team player and with experience of playing in continental matches. I will always be a K'Ogalo diehard and hope to come back one day to contribute to this great club in any capacity.

"I wish the club all the best in its assignments."

Kipkirui's confirmation of departure comes after Benson Omala signed to leave Gor Mahia for a season-long loan deal with Swedish side FC Linkopings City.

Omala and Kipkirui left when Gor Mahia are in a tough season having lost six games including back-to-back defeats to KCB and Posta Rangers. It means Gor Mahia will now depend on Wilson Silva and Jules Ulimwengu as the out and out strikers.

Kipkirui leaves the Kenyan heavyweights having won the league title in 2018, 2018/2019 and in 2020 as well as the KPL Super Cup.

He arrived at the Green Army alongside Erick Castro and Erick Ogendo, who was promoted from the Gor Mahia Youth, Erisa Sekisambu from Vipers SC, Geoffrey Ochieng from Western Stima, Shafik Batambuze then serving Singida United, Kenneth Muguna who returned from FK Tirana, and Pascal Ogweno from Kariobangi Sharks.

Ochieng and Muguna are the remaining players who enjoy regular playing time with the club.