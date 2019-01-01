Gor Mahia needed this 'aggressive' reaction to Champions League exit - Polack

The win ensured K'Ogalo move back to the top of the league table despite having one game in hand going into match week five

head coach Steven Polack has termed their win over as the best reaction after Caf disappointment.

The Green Army won their midweek Kenyan Premier League ( ) clash at Mumias Sports Complex after Kenneth Muguna and Clifton Miheso struck to hand them a 2-0 victory.

The tie was Gor Mahia's first domestic engagement after getting knocked out of the Caf Champions League by USM Alger of after both home and away losses.

They were defeated by a 6-1 aggregate.

“We seriously needed this win especially after Caf Champions League disappointment and I am happy we played aggressively and ensured we came back as strong as we expected,” Polack told reporters after the match.

Meanwhile, Nzoia Sugar head coach Collins Omondi has pointed out why his charges lost their home match.

“We conceded the early goals due to lack of confidence with my boys making costly mistakes and at this level against such kind of opponents, you will get punished,” Omondi told reporters.

Nzoia Sugar were also unable to score from a penalty they had won in the second half after Maurice Ojwang's handball inside the area. Collins Wakhungu's conversion hit the bar and Omondi admits it could have been different had the ball hit the back of the net.

“Gor Mahia used their chances in the first half to beat us. We came back stronger but all they did was to manage the game but if we had scored the penalty [then] the game would have changed,” he added.

Nzoia Sugar will be away to for their next league assignment at Kenyatta Stadium on October 5 while Gor Mahia will host Zoo FC at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru the next day.