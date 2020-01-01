Gor Mahia need a stable and stronger squad for Champions League success - Polack

The coach says the two factors must be considered if K'Ogalo have to mount a meaningful continental campaign

head coach Steven Polack has called for club stability and a strengthened squad if they have to realise success in the Caf .

After the Football Federation (FKF) forwarded their name as Kenya's representative in the upcoming season, eyes are on Polack to see whether he can guide the team further in the competition.

The former coach says K'Ogalo must ensure there is stability in the manner in which players are signed or released.

More teams

“Basically, from my coaching experience, we need to get stability to go forward. If you look at the big teams in the world, they don’t keep on changing ten players every year because it’s impossible," Polack told reporters.

“But if you keep doing that, I don’t care which club you are, you won’t win anything. Therefore, it is my hope that we will keep hold of most of the players we have and make a few additions for next season.

“I am not going to state which area of the team I will need to be strengthened because it is not fair for the players playing in there.”

The tactician, who was awarded his Coach of the Month award for the third time on Wednesday, also spoke about the need to have a strengthened squad for a successful continental journey.

“First of all, we have to look at the players’ contracts. Some of their contracts are running down, so we need to know the ones we are going to keep or release,” he continued.

“But we need to learn from the last Caf competition, we need to strengthen our squad because it’s not easy to play in those competitions.

“Players are training individually but following the same training regime,” the coach said concerning his stars who cannot hold joint training sessions. "As a coach, I can't be there in person but I think it is all about trust.”

Polack also spoke about the largely unsettled Kenyan Premier League ( ) 2019/20 fate saying a decision has to be made quick and one which will be good for football.

“Remember we have to wait for the President's directives on June 30 [to know whether a public gathering ban will be extended],” said Polack.

Article continues below

“That means, the season won’t finish until either September or October. By the rules which I have read, after the last game of your season, you need to have 60 days before the first game of the new season starts.

“So, basically that means we will start the new season in January. So, they need to take a good look at that and make the decision very quickly not only for Gor Mahia but for the whole football in Kenya.

“I don’t know what they are waiting for because this has been going on for three months now yet you tell me that you don’t have a plan A or B in case of a lockdown.”