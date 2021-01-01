Caf Confederation Cup: Loyalty will not count when Napsa Stars take on Gor Mahia – Odhiambo

The Harambee Star claims he will fight for his new club to upset K'Ogalo in the play-offs of the continental competition

Napsa United defender David Owino Odhiambo says loyalty will not count when he leads the side against in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Zambian Pensioners will face the Kenyan champions in the play-offs of the competition, with the first leg set for Nairobi on February 14 and the return leg planned for February 21 in Lusaka.

Owino, who is fondly referred to as ‘Calabar’, will have the chance to face his former club after he signed for Napsa Stars last week, just a few days after leaving Zesco United.

Owino has now said he will fight to make sure his new club carries the day against, Gor Mahia, a club he says he supports.

“Caf matches are the biggest in Africa and as a player, it has always been my target to play in the group stage every season,” Owino told Nation Sport. “It is always good to play against players and a team you are familiar with.

“Even though I am a Gor Mahia fan and former player, loyalty won’t count in February as I will fight for Napsa Stars to ensure we qualify for the group stages. We have very experienced players and I am confident we shall win in both legs and qualify for the group stage.”

On why he decided to stay in Zambia after leaving Zesco United, Owino said: “Players are really respected here in Zambia and many of them take football as a serious career. In , there is a lot of politics in football, and players' lack of pay is the order of the day.”

In a recent interview, Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi claimed they already have an advantage over Gor Mahia since they will play their first tie away from home.

“When you start away it is an advantage of course on our side but also it gives you too much pressure when playing away from home in the first game so we have to go there and do our job and maybe finish it back home,” Fathi told online Napsa Stars TV.

“I think it is a fair draw and I think it will be very interesting to play Gor Mahia because they have a big history in the competition but also we are trying to write our own history in this competition and it will be interesting to come up against them.”

On whether he has any information about Gor Mahia, Fathi explained: “What I know is that they are a permanent team in continental football and we have started our homework already to know them better and from next week we will know more about them.

“We also have some of their players here [Kenyan players], so it is a big advantage for us because they have played in continental before with their previous clubs and they will help us do deal with Gor Mahia because our main target is to make sure we go as far as we can.”

Other former players who will come up against Gor Mahia are goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji and striker Timothy Otieno.

Gor Mahia found themselves in the Confederation Cup after they were tossed out by CR Belouizdad in the first round of the Caf . The Premier League champions were defeated 6-0 in before they went down 2-1 at home in the return leg.

Before facing the Algerian champions, Gor Mahia had to navigate past APR of Rwanda in the preliminary round. On the other hand, Napsa Stars reached the second preliminary phase after a 1-1 draw against UD Songo of Mozambique.

The Pensioners advanced courtesy of the away goal rule after Emanuel Mayuka equalised for them in the 74th minute in Beira, having gone behind in the first half of the second leg.