Gor Mahia must stick foot to ground after moving top of KPL – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal he is not feeling any pressure after his side moved top of the 17-team league table

coach Steven Polack has challenged his players to keep their feet on the ground after they moved top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions scored a goal in each half courtesy of Lawrence Juma and captain Kenneth Muguna to sink 2-1 and dislodge Kakamega from the summit with 41 points, while Homeboyz dropped to second on 39 while are third on 38.

The British coach has lauded his charges for a good display against Batoto ba Mungu which ensured they picked up a win from one of their matches in hand, and he has now stated they are not feeling any pressure sitting at the top of the log again.

“No…no, I don’t feel pressure to be at the top, if I start feeling pressure then the players will start feeling the pressure from me, so we just have to keep our feet on the ground and focus on the next game,” Polack told Goal.

“We play on Sunday against Nzoia [Sugar] and my main focus is to take it a game at a time and also make sure we do the job we are supposed to do. We must keep our feet on the ground and hopefully make sure we get the three points on Sunday.”

On the win against Sofapaka, Polack told Goal: “It was a good win, a good result against a very tough side, the performance was very okay and the most important thing was to get the three points, which we did.

“We must not lose focus now, it is not the time to lose focus but the time to make sure we do things right and against [Sofapaka] all the players played well and according to instructions, the pushed them a lot and we deserved to win by more than two goals, but a win is a win anyway.”

K’Ogalo will next face at Machakos Stadium on Sunday.