Gor Mahia must make use of game in hand against Sofapaka – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal why they must beat Batoto ba Mungu in a league match set for Wednesday

coach Steven Polack has stated why he wants his side to make use of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions are currently lying second on the 17-team table with 38 points, one less than table-toppers Kakamega .

The match against Batoto ba Mungu is one of the two matches Gor Mahia have in hand and coach Polack has maintained his side must make sure they get a win to open up a gap at the top of the table.

“It is one of our two matches in hand and it is the reason I want us to make sure we get a win,” Polack told Goal.

“I know Sofapaka will try to come hard on us but in the real sense, we are also prepared to tackle them. We need a win so that we make sure the matches in hand count, sometimes they never count and I don’t want that to happen to us, we must win the match.”

Article continues below

On whether new signing Juma Balinya will feature in the match, Polack told Goal: “I don’t think so, we are yet to get his paperwork done.

“I was planning to use him against but it was not the case because he is yet to get the transfer certificate but the officials are working round the clock to have the issues sorted out.”

A win against Sofapaka will push Gor Mahia top of the table and they will still have one match in hand.