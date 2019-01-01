Gor Mahia must forget Caf humiliation and focus on Nzoia Sugar – Polack

The K’Ogalo coach challenges his players to produce a winning return when they face the Sugar Millers on Wednesday

coach Steven Polack has urged his side to shift their focus to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after the humiliating defeat in the Caf .

The Kenyan champions dropped into the Caf Confederation Cup after losing 6-1 on aggregate to USM Alger of on Sunday.

K’Ogalo had lost the first leg played in Bilda 4-1 and suffered a 2-0 defeat in the return leg played in .

As they prepare to face in a rescheduled league match, Polack has now challenged his charges to forget about the Caf exit and concentrate on pulling a win in the league.

“My main task now is to prepare the players mentally and assist them to forget about the defeat to USM Alger,” Polack told Goal.

Article continues below

“It was not a good way to lose in a Caf match but we were in a learning process hence the players should shift their focus to the league. We have a big match against Nzoia Sugar and for us to get maximum points, we need to forget about the [USM Alger] game.”

Polack added: “As a coach, I am with my players whether we lose or win and our focus is to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes which can deny us a win.”

Gor Mahia will face the Sugar Millers without winger Samuel Onyango, who is yet to recover from illness but could welcome midfielder Clifton Miheso and striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian.