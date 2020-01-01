'Gor Mahia must complete a double over Bandari' – Polack

The British coach insists K’Ogalo are ready to seal a double over the visiting and struggling Dockers on Saturday

coach Steven Polack has stated his side will be gunning for three points when they take on in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions are currently third on the 17-team table and coach Polack has told Goal he will only be satisfied if his team wins the match against the Dockers.

“Against [Bandari], I want a win, I always play to win and I will play to win against them on Saturday,” Polack told Goal.

“The league is difficult and every team playing against Gor Mahia is trying to beat us but I know we trained well this week and everything is looking fine, we are ready to beat them.”

Gor Mahia won the first leg played in Mombasa 2-0 and coach Polack added how he will be seeking to seal a double over them.

“People always say Bandari are our bogey side, they said the same during the reverse fixture and we went ahead to beat them at their backyard. We will strive to win the match again since are the home team,” Polack continued.

Polack also confirmed the return of defender Wellington Ochieng, who last featured for the club during the Caf Confederation Cup match against DC Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“[Wellington] is back, he is also training but I have to give him some time to see how he responds, but so far he has not complained of any pain,” Polack continued.

“I don’t think I will have him ready for the weekend match against Bandari, that might be too soon for him but he looks good and soon he will get a starting role.”

Gor Mahia still have two matches in hand and if they win both matches, then they will dislodge from the top of the table.