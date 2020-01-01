Gor Mahia must bounce back against Chemelil Sugar – Polack

The British coach insists K’Ogalo must get back to winning ways when they host the Sugar Millers in a league match

coach Steven Polack has stated his side must return to winning ways when they take on Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions will play one of their three matches in hand when they tackle struggling Sugar Millers at Kericho Green Stadium.

The match comes after the team suffered their second defeat of the season, going down 2-1 against Kakamega on Sunday while Chemelil also lost 3-0 to .

The British coach has now told Goal his side will strive to return to winning ways so as to keep the pressure with the leading side among them , Homeboyz and .

“We lost against [Homeboyz] and it is the time to make sure we bounce back,” Polack told Goal on Wednesday.

“Our main aim is to keep winning the matches we play, I must accept we suffered a setback against Homeboyz because of an individual mistake and I have asked my players to rectify the mistakes and be ready for another war against Chemelil.

“We will not underrate them [Chemelil], as much as they have struggled to win matches and they are languishing at the bottom of the table, Chemelil always tend to up their game especially when they play against us and it is a situation which happens for almost every team in the league, they are rejuvenated when playing against the champions and we must, therefore, be very careful.”

Asked on how his team has fared since losing to Homeboyz, Polack told Goal: “It was a setback which my players took in and we are now ready to open another chapter with a win against Chemelil.

“We did not deserve to lose against Homeboyz, they only scored the second goal because of an individual mistake and we ended up losing the match because we never fought to level terms or even win the match.”

The win pushed Homeboyz to second position on the 17-team table as they have accumulated 36 points, one less than table-toppers Tusker, while Gor Mahia dropped to fourth on 32 points and Ulinzi Stars are third on 34 points.