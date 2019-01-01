Gor Mahia must be prepared for bogey team Bandari FC – Polack

The British coach admits K’Ogalo must be prepared to battle the Dockers in a league match set for Mombasa on Sunday

coach Steven Polack has warned his charges to prepare for a huge battle when they face FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Mbarak Stadium in Mombasa on Sunday.

In the last two matches between the two sides played in Mombasa, the Dockers have emerged winners over the Kenyan champions. In the reverse fixture, Bandari beat Gor Mahia 2-1 and in the previous season, they also registered a 2-1 win against K’Ogalo.

In between the league matches, Bandari FC also beat Gor Mahia 1-0 to clinch the season's curtain-raiser, the Super Cup trophy. And with this in mind coach Polack has cautioned his players to anticipate another tricky fixture away in the Coastal City.

“It is going to be a tough game, you know every team gives 100 percent when playing Gor Mahia so we expect the same from Bandari,” Polack told Goal on Saturday.

“We have not enjoyed a good run when playing against them in their back yard, I am told even last season they beat us. So they seem to be a bogey side for us but we are prepared to get a good result there.

“Most of the teams when they play against [Gor Mahia] they lift their game up by another 20 to 30 percent and that is normal because since we are on top of the table everyone wants to beat us, which is a good thing for us.

“For me, it should be a very hard game because we are playing away from home, Bandari are also fighting to get a win but we should prepare well and get the points we need on Sunday.”

On sitting at the top of the 18-team table ahead of the Bandari match, Polack said: “You know it feels great to sit at the top and when looking down at it and you know everyone wants to catch up with us but our focus is to win our matches.

“We must keep the focus and win our matches, we must stay focused on every game and training because we don’t want to lose the focus.”

While Gor Mahia are sitting at the summit of the table with 21 points from eight matches, Bandari are lying 12th after picking up 12 points.