Gor Mahia midfielder Omondi leaves football after struggling for basic needs

Gor Mahia youngster Nicholas Omondi has opted to temporarily leave football citing frustrations and life struggles.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been one of the talents in the Kenyan football scene, having started his journey at National Super League side Kibera Black Stars. He also played for Kariobangi Sharks before K'Ogalo snapped him up in 2020.

He was involved in several competitive matches for the club and was seen as the future of the club, but things did not go according to plan.

What was said

"Hello, beautiful people. These have been wonderful years of my career and thanks to everyone who has been behind the motivation, resources, support and the love that helped me embrace this beautiful sport," Omondi posted on his official Facebook account.

"Due to many reasons that aren't avoidable I've decided to quit and to now focus on life outside football, 'letting go hurts less than holding on,' said the wise men. Some decisions are always hard but the best to make."

'My dreams crushed'

The midfielder was linked with a move to Spanish second division side Union Deportiva Las Palmas but went on to allege Gor Mahia stood in his way.

"I had decided to take a break from football. I have been working hard but unfortunately, my efforts have not brought forth the intended results," Omondi continued.

"I had hopes of succeeding in football but the dream crushed the moment I missed the chance to turn professional. I spent a fortune-hunting for the visa and sadly, I did not make it. Gor also did not furnish me with a release letter and at the same time, they stopped paying me.

"I would struggle to get the basics yet I would give my best in training and on match days. It took me months to be convinced that quitting was the solution. I will however come back after some time. For now, I am hunting for a job to keep me afloat."

However, the former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions, Gor Mahia denied the allegations.

"We have no record on standing in the way of players who have better deals out there," Gor Mahia Sporting Director Omondi Aduda told Mozzart Sports.

"It was only fair for the club that was in need of his services to engage us considering that the player has a running contract."