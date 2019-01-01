Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna doubtful to face Ulinzi Stars in a KPL battle

The Kenyan champions are currently at the summit of the 18-team table with 55 points and will be keen to gun down the Soldiers

midfielder Kenneth Muguna is a doubt to face on Monday.

The Kenyan champions will be in action when they take on the Soldiers in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, seeking to stretch their lead at the summit of the table.

K’Ogalo coach Hassan Oktay has exclusively told Goal that Muguna picked up a knock during their 2-0 win against and could miss the action in Nakuru.

“Muguna is not fully fit to play because he picked a serious knock against Tusker. Our medical team is still accessing the extent of the injury but he was in pain after the match,” Oktay told Goal.

“I will not rush him to play and will wait for the medical team to deliver their report but as it stands, I don’t think he will be involved against Ulinzi Stars.

"It is a blow to my side considering that Muguna has been the engine in the midfield but we will have to use other options in that area.”

On facing Ulinzi Stars less than a week after the infamous 1-1 draw, Oktay said his charges are ready to bag maximum points.

“You remember what happened in the reverse fixture, they (Ulinzi Stars) scored from a penalty that was not a penalty," Oktay continued.

"I will maintain my words that it was not a penalty. I am hoping this time around the match officials will give us a good game, not a biased game.

“But honestly speaking, my team moved on from that incident and we are now ready to get the win that can keep our title dreams alive.

"We are keen to defend the title and will not look back, I know we still have a couple of matches to play until the end of the season but it is good to maintain our position at the top of the log."

After facing Ulinzi Stars, Gor Mahia will play hosts to on Thursday and on Sunday, both matches in Kisumu.