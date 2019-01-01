Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata open to offers and a new challenge

Just a day after captain Harun Shakava cast doubts over his future at K'Ogalo, Kahata may also leave the Kenyan champions

might lose their midfielder Francis Kahata in the next transfer window.

The Kenyan international has been one of the key players for K'Ogalo in the past few seasons, but it seems his stay in the team is almost coming to an end.

Kahata’s contract with the Kenyan champions is set to expire in June and Tanzanian giants Simba SC are reportedly among the clubs salivating for his services.

The creative midfielder has told Goal in an exclusive interview that he might be leaving the club even though he is yet to make a final decision.

“From next month I will be a free agent meaning I will be free to sign with any team that shows interest,” Kahata told Goal.

“As a player, I have won three consecutive league titles and it is time for a new challenge. However, that does not mean I do not want to stay at the club, it is just that the management has not approached me over a contract extension.

“I have been at the club and I love it, but the officials have to show they want me around as well.”

The former Thika United ace has also thanked the Gor Mahia fans for the support they accorded him since joining the club.

“Our fans have been supportive, they have given us a perfect playing environment and I owe them everything. They have stuck with us in good and bad times, and it is difficult to imagine what we could have achieved without them," he added.

This comes barely a day after captain Harun Shakava cast doubt over his future at the club.