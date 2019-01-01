Transfers
Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo suspended for Sony Sugar tie

The combative midfielder is ineligible for the league match due to accumulated yellow cards

Ernest Wendo is set to miss Gor Mahia’s midweek clash against Sony Sugar on Wednesday.

The combative midfielder is ineligible for the tie due to accumulated yellow cards. Wendo picked his fifth card in a game against KCB and thus will miss K’Ogalo’s round of nine matches.

This will be a big blow to coach Hassan Oktay, who would have preferred to have the midfielder get some match fitness ahead of a crunch Caf Confederation Cup fixture against Zamalek.

The Kenyan champions will host the Egyptian giants in the first round of the Group D matches at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

