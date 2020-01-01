Gor Mahia made me who I am - Pedro Atletico star Tuyisenge

The Rwandan attacker cherishes his moments with K'Ogalo and elaborates on life without football

Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge has revealed shaped and made him who he is today.

He joined K'Ogalo from Police FC in 2016, and went on to score more than 50 goals for the team before leaving for Angolan side Petro Atletico in mid-2019.

"Gor Mahia made me the player that I am today," Tuyisenge is quoted by Daily Nation.

"The [Confederation Cup] game against was my best ever match in a Gor shirt.

"I look at the highlights even today and feel proud of myself. My performances in these matches and the hype from Kenyan media really helped Petro to know me and follow my performances. I miss the Kenyan fans."

The 28-year-old has also revealed the player he was closest to at the club, and the most talented.

"I got along well with all players but I was so close to [Ernest] Wendo," he added.

"[Francis] Kahata was the most talented Kenyan player I worked with. It will be very tough when Rwanda face in the World Cup matches because Kenya is a big team and will start as the favourites."

The Angolan top tier took a break in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak and Tuyisenge explains how the situation is in the country.

"Life without football for those of us who survive from playing the game is boring," he continued.

"The league here is suspended since March 25. I just sit indoors and at times train alone.

"We have weekly meetings where the players and coaches meet on WhatsApp or video link and from where instructions on how to train are communicated.

"My colleagues from other countries share their financial struggles but I am thankful because we still receive our salaries promptly and in full here.

"It is partly because this is a professionally run club."



