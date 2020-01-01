Gor Mahia made it easy for Zoo FC - Polack

The defending champions had to come from behind twice to snatch maximum points against their hosts last weekend

coach Steven Polack is unhappy with the way his charges conceded goals in the 3-2 win against Zoo FC.

Samuel Onyango scored a late winner for the league champions after Nicholas Kipkirui and Elvis Ronack had equalized for them while Kepha Ondati and Mathew Odongo were Zoo's scorers. Despite coming through unscathed, the 59-year old was not amused by his defence.

"This is not the way we wanted to play, we made it too easy for them," Polack told Goal.

"We conceded very easy goals which we could have avoided, and it put us under a lot of pressure. In the second half, I was forced to make some changes that worked for us. The good thing is that we got what we had come for; three points was all we needed."

The Finnish has also explained the reason behind an improved second half from K'Ogalo.

"I had to make tactical changes twice after the break to ensure we have an impact and I am happy it worked for us. Now our focus is on the next game which we want to win as well," Polack concluded.

The defending champions will be playing ; where their last meeting ended 1-1.