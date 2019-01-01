Gor Mahia lost to Mathare United because of "internal issues'' - Polack

The tactician believes internal issues contributed to the team's first loss this season, against the Slum Boys

coach Steven Polack has faulted internal issues as the reason behind his team's loss in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against .

A Daniel Otieno header with about 10 minutes to go was enough to hand the 2008 league champions maximum points at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. The tactician believes it could have been better with good preparation for his charges on Wednesday.

"[The defeat] is not what we had prepared for, we came into the match aiming at winning but it did not happen," Polack told Goal on Thursday.

"The team did not play well, I think it is because of some issues, internal ones which we will solve later on. Despite that, we had a couple of chances but we did not take them, and [Mathare] punished us late into the match."

Polack says his team will have to prepare better to stand a chance of winning Sunday's game against AFC .

"It is going to be tough, just like any other game we have played this season, but we will prepare well and give our best."

The 18-time league champions are struggling financially and reports have it that some players do not attend training sessions regularly.

Gor Mahia are placed in second position having accumulated a total of 15 points in the six matches played.