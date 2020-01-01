'Gor Mahia lost key players and Bandari can shock them' - Muhiddin

The veteran coach aims to frustrate K'Ogalo after taking over from Bernard Mwalala on an interim basis

interim head coach Twahir Muhiddin has claimed the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Saturday will not be as difficult as it was during the first leg encounter.

During the first encounter, Bandari were defeated 2-0 and Muhiddin expects an easier outing this time around.

During that match at Mbaraki on November 24, Samuel Onyango and Francis Afriyie scored for K'Ogalo. Afriyie has since left to join Township Rollers of Botswana while Gnamien Yikpe joined Tanzanian giants Yanga SC.

“It would neither be easy nor difficult because Gor Mahia are not the same team we faced in the first leg encounter. They have lost key players and thus have some weaknesses we aim to exploit and take advantage of,” Muhiddin told Goal.

“Gor Mahia have had some changes in their first team and so are not exactly who we played against before.”

The former Harambee Stars head coach also revealed Bandari will not sign anyone during the January transfer opening.

“Before, I was not with the team on a regular basis to accurately state who fits where but it would have been good to add one or two creative strikers because that is what we lack,” he stated.

“We are not going to sign any new player in the current transfer window but we hope to do it in future.”

On Wednesday, the Dockers played and dispatched Omax FC 7-0 and Muhiddin explained the positive aspects he picked the friendly match.

“Getting goals encourages the players but on my part as a coach, I was looking at other technical aspects of the game. I have observed issues we have to work on before Friday so we can move to the next level,” Muhiddin explained.

“One of the issues I was looking at is how the players carry themselves when they have the ball and how they react when they lose it.

“The first team did what we instructed them to all through our weekly training sessions and we hope to keep the ball on the ground more as compared to the previous style of play where we preferred aerial balls.

“If you prefer keeping the ball on the air you cannot last the entire 90 minutes with that kind of play but when the ball is on the ground you can control possession and the game with ease.”

Gor Mahia will host Bandari at Afraha Stadium for a match expected to start at 15:00.