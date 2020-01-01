Gor Mahia loss in front of President Kenyatta my lowest moment - AFC Leopards' Shikanda

Ingwe went down in the last Mashemeji Derby after inviting the head of state for the Kasarani encounter

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has revealed his worst moment in charge of the club was when they lost to in front of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

AFC Leopards went down 1-0 to their arch-rivals at Kasarani Stadium on March 8 in front of the head of state, who had accompanied some high dignitaries from the government.

“Losing to Gor Mahia before President [Uhuru] Kenyatta whom we had invited after paying him a courtesy call at State House was a bad feeling,” Shikanda told Nation Sports.

More teams

“We played so well in the first half and we didn’t deserve to lose that game by that margin before our special guest. It was not a true reflection on the pitch.”

Shikanda maintained his position that the Football Federation (FKF) erred in cancelling the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and subsequently declaring Gor Mahia the champions for the 2019/20 season.

“That was an unwise decision. It was not fair play,” he added.

“You can’t task a body like KPL to run a league on your behalf and then come abruptly and declare one of the club winners without consulting key stakeholders.

“Clubs play for prize money and to write history by winning trophies. Playing a league and you have nothing to show in your cabinet is futile. It means FKF was not in tandem with what was happening in this country.”

The former player also spoke about the achievements he has brought to the club since when he was elected chairman in June 2019, and what he hopes to achieve in future.

“When I came in last year the club was battling relegation. I assembled a team that rekindles its hope of recapturing the crown,” the former Kenya international added.

“I brought a state-of-the-art bus, the club is well organised with good governance structures and a strategic plan to address problems such as debts, living from hand to mouth, physical infrastructure, technology, investment and marketing among others.”

Shikanda also took pride in signing key players for Ingwe, among them John Makwatta, who scored 13 goals in half a season before he left for Zesco United in January.

Paul Were also left in January.

“The move to recruit five key players — [John] Makwatta, [Clyde] Senaji, [Washington] Munene, [Paul] Were and Collins [Shichenje] at the last minute was tough,” the official continued.

“I had promised our fans we shall bounce back to winning ways. The decision slightly disrupted our budget but it was key to the team survival.”

Ingwe have been without a sponsor throughout the season, something which affected their transfer targets.