Gor Mahia looking to adapt Simba financial model for success – Rachier

The administrator believes that the move will assist them to overcome financial challenges that have been their major setbacks

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has revealed plans are underway to implement a sustainable financial plan that will help them do well in the Caf competitions.

The chair stated a committee has been formed to help come up with the roadmap that will be influenced by Simba’s financial structures. The Football Kenya Federation Premier League side have been struggling due to monetary issues and that has had a negative impact on their performance especially on the international scene.

“The financial challenges we face is our undoing at the international level,” Rachier told The Standard.

“We must organise our finances so that we cannot depend on the government. We have set up a committee headed by the secretary-general [Sam Ochola] to be able to source finance so that we complement what the sponsors are providing,” said Rachier.

“We want to become financially independent. With stable finances, I’m confident we will conquer Africa. We did it once in 1987 and I believe with our talented squad we can do it again. The Ochola-led task force is looking for ways on how they can commercialise the club.

“We are considering adopting the Simba SC model.”

Rachier also admitted other clubs are eagerly waiting to snatch players from them.

“The notorious poachers always wait in the wings and get our players when their existing contract is over. They have never paid us a single cent,” he added.

Gor Mahia have been losing key players and in the last transfer window, Joash Onyango left for Simba after Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere had made similar moves. Boniface Omondi joined Wazito FC while Lawrence Juma signed for Sofapaka.

Currently, rumours have it that Kenneth Muguna is considering a move away from K’Ogalo while Tito Okello and Jules Ulimwengu – who took part in the last international duty in March with their respective nations – are yet to return.

Rachier also had to dismiss rumours that head coach Manuel Vaz Pinto is on the verge of leaving.

“Well, the coach, Vaz Pinto, is very settled and only waiting for the season to resume,” he said. “As far as our foreign players are concerned, there is a lot of uncertainty because most of them were caught up in the lockdown after they went back to their countries during the international window break.

“The lockdown was declared before they returned and we don’t know how long they will remain there.”

Gor Mahia will have the daunting task of defending the title when the league tentatively resumes on May 13 as they are seventh after losing six of 14 games played.