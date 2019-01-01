Gor Mahia legend Peter Dawo tips Jacques Tuyisenge for greatness

The former K’Ogalo legend is now confident that the Rwandan striker will set a record with the Kenyan champions this season

Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge is on the path of becoming one of the greatest Gor Mahia players, according to legendary Peter Dawo.

Tuyisenge could set a new record should he find the back of the net in the Caf Confederation Cup match against Zamalek on Sunday. The lead striker ended K’Ogalo’s all-time scoring record when he bagged his 41st goal in a 2-0 win over Sony Sugar at the Afraha Stadium on Wednesday.

With a brace in either half, Tuyisenge, who joined Gor Mahia in January 2016, surpassed Dawo’s 40-goal mark set by the legendary goal poacher in early 1990.

With a new season barely three months old, signs are looking up for a brighter season for Tuyisenge, who now has the potential of setting the bar even higher, starting this Sunday when they face the Caf Champions League winners.

Dawo believes that Tuyisenge could become of the greatest players in the club’s history. “It is always great for any player to hear that someone broke your record. I think he can be a great player, but great players are made during great matches like the one coming up on Sunday.

“I think he is an asset and if used well, he can help the team overcome Zamalek,” Dawo told Goal in an interview.

K’Ogalo will be seeking for a better start in the Group D that also has Petro Atletico of Angola and Hussein Day of Algeria.