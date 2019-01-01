Gor Mahia legend Bob Oyugi blasts match officials for disallowed goal v Hussein Dey

This is the second time in a row that K'Ogalo lost away from home in the Group stages of the Caf competition

legend Bob Oyugi has taken issues with officiating standards witnessed in the match between Hussein Dey and Gor Mahia on Sunday night.

The Algerian side beat K’Ogalo by a solitary goal in the Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup, but Oyugi believes that the Kenyan champions were denied a ‘clean goal'.

“Gor Mahia's goal that was disallowed by the referee was a genuine one. Their keeper was pushed by their own defender,” Oyugi told Goal in an interview.

He added, "The nearest player to their goalkeeper during the goal was their own defender and not from Gor Mahia."

Article continues below

Oyuga has also said that Gor Mahia conceded their goal because they put many players in defence and failed to use the midfielders. "Gor Mahia conceded the goal through overcrowding their defense, instead, of filling their midfield and attacking. They had better strikers than their opponents’ defense."

Oyugi also appealed to coach Hassan Oktay to have faith in young goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo. “Gor Mahia should retain the young goalkeeper (Odhiambo), and continue providing him with more games because he has a great future.”

K'Ogalo will now face in their next match on March 10 in Cairo.