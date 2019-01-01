Gor Mahia lead striker Dennis Oliech tables request to leave the club

A source close to the player reveals to Goal that the former Harambee Stars captain is not happy with the club officials

striker Dennis Oliech has requested to ditch the club.

Goal can report that the former Harambee Stars striker is not happy with the club's top brass after they allegedly failed to pay him his sign on fee.

“Oliech was in the squad that met the club officials but was shocked to learn that he will not receive his sign on fee.

"He has asked the club to release him because the (officials) cheated him that they will pay the same before going to Algiers but it was not the case and now they have asked him to wait until the end of April,” a source told Goal.

Oliech signed for Gor Mahia in January and has featured for the club in both the league and the Caf Confederation Cup where he scored a beautiful goal against in a 4-2 win at the Kasarani Stadium.

Earlier on Friday, Gor Mahia players ended a two day strike and vowed to get a win against Petro Atletico on Sunday.

As exclusively revealed by Goal on Thursday, K’Ogalo players started a go-slow on landing from where they lost 4-0 to Zamalek in a Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The players were demanding for the salary of February, winning bonuses plus allowances that had accrued for months. The situation got even worse as some of the players allegedly switched off their phones and failed to honor the league match against Kakamega on Thursday.

It is not clear whether Oliech will be involved when Gor Mahia takes on Petro Atletico from Angola in their final Group D match on Sunday.

Zamalek is top of the group with eight points, Petro and NA Hussein Dey are on seven with Gor Mahia lying bottom of the table on six.