‘Gor Mahia keeper Mapigano's goal rare throughout KPL history’ – Polack

The British coach heaped praise on the Tanzanian keeper after he scored the opening goal and saved a penalty in a league win

coach Steven Polack has admitted keeper David Mapigano scored one of the goals people will want to see for a long time, against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

The Tanzanian custodian scored from his own half after his well-taken goal-kick bounced awkwardly to beat his opposite number Justin Ndikumana to hand K’Ogalo the opening goal as they went on to win 3-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The British coach revealed how he has only seen such a goal once in his life when he was playing football in , and adds it will take many ages before Kenyans see a similar goal.

“That was a great goal from [Mapigano],” Polack told Goal. “I don’t remember the last time I saw such a goal being scored, I only remember it was back in England when I was playing football.

“He did his timing well and knew the keeper was out of the line and when the ball flew and landed, it again bounced past the Bandari keeper, it was a good goal and also it opened for us the way as we went on to win the match.

“Overall, [Mapigano] had a good, game, he scored the goal and then went on to save the penalty, he did very well, not even against Bandari but in all the matches he has played so far this season, he knows very well there is a huge competition in that position and he has always worked hard to keep it.”

On the win against Bandari which sealed a double over the visitors, Polack told Goal: “I think we deserved to win more than three goals, it was a good game for my lads because they enjoyed every aspect of the game.

“We took control of the game immediately we scored the first goal and it was all us and again they got a penalty which the keeper did well to save and we kept fighting on and picked the points.

“All we want now is to win our matches and I will take the win because it gives us the hopes of retaining the title.”

Gor Mahia will next face in a league match on Wednesday.