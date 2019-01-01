Gor Mahia keen to get a new shirt sponsor after Caf issued a warning

K’Ogalo have vowed to source for an alternative shirt sponsor after Caf barred them from using SportPesa branded jerseys

Gor Mahia is seriously sourcing for a new shirt sponsor for their remaining Caf Confederation Cup matches.

This comes a day after Caf barred the Kenyan side from displaying the name of any betting company during the continental games, which, according to the African body, is in direct conflict with the Caf tournament sponsors - 1xBet.

“Kindly be informed that your club is not authorized to put the mentioned publicity during the matches of the Caf Confederation Cup 2019 as it contradicts with the competition sponsor,” Caf said in a letter addressed to Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia has a three-year sponsorship deal with SportPesa, but they will not be allowed to use their branded jerseys during the Caf games. The ban came into effect in the opening Group D match; a 4-2 victory against Zamalek on Sunday.

Club CEO Omondi Aduda says they have been forced to look for an alternative sponsor for the continental games while SportPesa branded uniforms will be used mainly during the league games.

“Now that we cannot use SportPesa branded shirts for our Caf matches we are looking at getting a new sponsor for the same. We are discussing with some companies and we will have someone coming on board soon.” Aduda told Goal.

Aduda however, refused to give an assurance whether the new shirt sponsor will be available before Gor Mahia travel for the second match.

“I cannot assure that we will have the sponsor available for the next match but what I know is that there are several companies, that are interested and we are ready to talk to them.”

K'Ogalo are now topping Group D following their huge win on Sunday.