Gor Mahia jets out to Cameroon ahead of return leg against New Star

Gor Mahia left the country on Friday 8:05am aboard Kenya Airways to Douala

Gor Mahia jetted out of the country on Friday ahead of the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup to be staged in Cameroon on Sunday.

Hassan Oktay’s charges will carry a 2-1 lead going into the reverse fixture in Cameroon thanks to a last gasp goal by Jacques Tuyisenge that canceled out Benjamin Bechem's equalizer after Lawrence Juma had put the Kenyan champions ahead at the Kasarani Stadium.

Gor Mahia left the country on Friday 8:05am aboard Kenya Airways to Douala, Cameroon before connecting to the coastal town of Limbe.

