Gor Mahia is for famous old players - Kenya legend Oliech

The former striker has also advised young players to avoid K'Ogalo like the plague if they want to be successful

legend Dennis Oliech has advised upcoming players to avoid joining if they want to grow their football.

The striker, who had a brief stint with the team in 2019 before he was unceremoniously released, has gone on to brand the team as a retirement home for players who have achieved in football.

"Young players who want to grow their football career should avoid Gor Mahia like the plague," Oliech told Nairobi News.

"Gor Mahia is for players who are seeking fame and on their way to retirement. Personally, I joined Gor Mahia so as not to miss on that fame."

The 35-year-old striker believes it is better for upcoming players to play elsewhere instead of going for bigger teams where playing time would be hard to come by.

"It is better to earn little money but it paid on time rather than join Gor Mahia where you will be benched and there is no salary," Oliech continued.

"Once Gor has paid you part of the signing fee to convince you to join the team, it is not easy to be paid other monies."

The former Harambee Stars forward has also hit out at Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango. Oliech says the duo were against his efforts to ensure players are paid and he is surprised by their moves.

While Onyango is expected to complete his move to giants Simba SC, Muguna has been linked to Angola's Petro Atletico.

"I’m surprised Joash and Muguna are leaving Gor Mahia due to non-payment of salaries, yet they were the ones who were against me and [Francis Kahata].

"We fought for our rights then but because the two wanted to be seen as good boys by the management, they were used to fighting us and claimed we were sabotaging the team. I never thought Joash and Muguna would turn against the club.

"I think it is payback time. I’m doing well in life while Kachi is good at Simba. It is their time to feel what we felt then."