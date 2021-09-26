Gor Mahia in trouble again! FKF to dock KCB points for fielding new signings

The former champions will lose three points from their win against the Bankers after fielding new signings on Saturday

Gor Mahia are in trouble after it emerged they will be deducted three points from their 2-1 victory in the FKF Premier League season opener against KCB on Saturday.

The former champions started their campaign on a flying note after they beat the Bankers with a first-half double from Benson Omalla.

However, Goal can exclusively reveal the three points from the game will be deducted by Football Kenya Federation after the club fielded their new signings despite a warning letter from world governing body Fifa not to do so.

According to an official in FKF, but who did not want to be named, Gor Mahia were asked by Fifa not to field their new players until they settle the amount owed to former player Dickson Ambundo.

FKF wrote a letter to communicate the same to Gor Mahia and copied KCB ahead of the game but K’Ogalo moved ahead to field three new signings in the game - Peter Lwasa who joined from Kariobangi Sharks, Dennis Ng’ang’a from Wazito FC, and Cameroonian Sando Yangayay, who signed from DRC Aguila.

'Fifa insist Gor Mahia ban still stands'

“Gor Mahia will lose all the points against KCB because they fielded new players despite the ban from Fifa still being in force,” the source told Goal on Sunday.

“It is unfortunate that before the game against KCB, FKF warned Gor Mahia against fielding their new players because Fifa had communicated prior to season kick-off that Gor Mahia have not been cleared to sign players or get involved in transfer activities.

“Immediately they fielded the players against KCB, the lawyer of Ambundo wrote to Fifa complaining why they have been allowed to use new players, and Fifa have now written back saying action should be taken against Gor Mahia.”

The source continued: “It is very clear on what needs to be done, and I can confirm they will have to forfeit the game and also will not be able to use the new players until they clear with [Ambundo].

“They [Gor Mahia] were also warned against fielding new players when they played Tusker in the FKF Shield Cup but they did it, so it is upon them now because action will be taken.”

In total, Gor Mahia have signed seven players this window but only three were involved against the Bankers.

The other four signings include goalkeeper Adama Keita from Club Industriel de Kamsar Guinea, defender Joshua Onyango and midfielder Peter Oudu from Kariobangi Sharks, and winger Boniface Omondi, who returned from Wazito FC.

Apart from Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards are also not allowed to sign players as they have a case outstanding with Fifa after failing to play their former coach Casa Mbungo and a number of players.