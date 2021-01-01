'Gor Mahia in the market for assistant coach' - Rachier

This since current assistant Patrick Odhiambo has not been with K'Ogalo for the last two weeks

chairman Ambrose Rachier has stated the team is in the market for an assistant coach for Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

The Portuguese tactician was confirmed K'Ogalo coach on Sunday, January 10 to head the Kenyan champions. However, the club did not unveil the assistant coach and the chairman has explained why.

"We are in the process of engaging the assistant coach because recently our assistant coach [Patrick Odhiambo left for holidays] and though he maintains he is still with us, we have not seen him for two weeks and we intend to think he will not return," Rachier told Gor Mahia's online TV.

"We have heard he has joined another team and we cannot wait for that. So we are in the process of looking for a new assistant coach now.

"But with the arrival of the new head coach, we have no problem."

The 47-year old tactician came in to replace Brazilian Robertinho Oliveira, who left K’Ogalo after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) barred him from sitting on the touchline during Caf matches after having problems with his coaching qualification papers.

Oliviera’s abrupt exit forced Gor Mahia to hire Posta coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo on a temporary basis and the former international had already taken charge of the team in two Caf assignments, against APR of Rwanda and CR Belouizdad of .

With Gor Mahia dropping to the Confederation Cup after losing 8-1 on aggregate to CR Belouizdad and where they have been drawn to face Napsa Stars of Zambia in the play-offs, Vaz Pinto will now be tasked with the job of guiding the side in the competition and also help the team win the league title for the fifth season in a row.

Pinto will also be aiming at helping the team turn their fortunes in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The reigning champions have lost two of their three games played and won just one. The recent loss was against on Sunday.

K'Ogalo fell 4-3 to make it back to back defeats after a previous 2-1 loss to 11-time champions FC.

Eric Kapaito, Daniel Sakari and John Kuol scored Kariobangi Sharks’ goals while Gor Mahia’s were scored by Clifton Miheso, John Macharia and Joachim Oluoch.