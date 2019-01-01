Gor Mahia hope to foster love and unity in Libya - Polack

The tactician explains why they honoured the invitation for a friendly match against the North African side on Saturday

head coach Steven Polack has explained the importance of Saturday's match against Al Hilal SC at Martyrs of Benina Stadium.

Polack believes K'Ogalo will help spread unity and love through their friendly match against the Libyan side at the city of Benghazi.

The Kenyan domestic heavyweights will be facing an opponent outside the country for the first time since they were knocked out of both the Caf and the Confederation Cup.

“As a football coach, you don’t know if you will be there tomorrow so I have to take every game seriously. We will give our best even though we know very little about our opponents,” Polack told the club's website.

“I hope it will be a good match with lots of goals and my team scoring most of them. We further hope this game will foster love and unity which football is about.”

Al Hilal's coach Nasr Al Hadari explained why they chose Gor Mahia for this particular home encounter.

“We have played six games in the build-up and so we want to test our strength against Gor Mahia to know exactly where we are,” Al Hadari said.

“We only know them, on a tactics perspective, from statistics we have obtained Caf. They have played big teams from the continent and we hope to get a good game.”

The record champions will face Al Hilal without four key players who are with their respective national teams for the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

Lawrence Juma, Joash Onyango and Kenneth Muguna are with Harambee Stars preparing to face Togo on Monday while goalkeeper David Mapigano is with 's squad for their next game against Libya.

K'Ogalo will face Kakamega and on November 21 and 24 respectively for KPL matches.