Gor Mahia hold unfair advantage over KPL rivals, complains Oburu

The retired goalkeeper feels the league champions enjoy advantages which their rivals do not have

team manager Wilson Oburu has claimed enjoy far more advantages in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) than their rivals.

Bandari finished second to Gor Mahia, who won the third consecutive KPL title at the end of 2018/19 season, and Oburu believes the Green Army have some factors favouring them in the competition.

The retired goalkeeper recalled the games which pitted Gor Mahia against which were played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. Sugar also hosted the eventual winners in Kisumu instead of their home turf, Chemelil Sports Complex.

K'Ogalo won the matches against the two sides from the sugar-belt region.

“Gor Mahia can play the majority of their games at the same venue either being the away side or being the host,” Oburu told Goal.

“At one point they played almost six matches in Kisumu last season.

“Some teams like Sony Sugar do not host Gor Mahia at Awendo Stadium, a place where it is always very hard to pick up a point. They will travel to a ground where Gor Mahia can win easily, an advantage other teams like Bandari do not enjoy.

“So many factors have given Gor Mahia an upper hand, not Bandari are defending their failure to win the title but it is the truth. But Gor Mahia have used the advantage to the maximum which is also good.”

Oburu insists the main target for Bandari remains winning the league title in order to be regarded as a competitive outfit in the competition.

“In the last two seasons, we have finished second to Gor Mahia and if we have to be seen as a progressive club then we will have to fight and probably win the title,” continued the KPL-winning goalkeeper.

"It is clear we will not be fighting against Gor Mahia alone there are also other clubs who have planned well for the upcoming season."

The Coastal-based side always have to honour their away matches far from their home ground and Oburu feels it is another factor which does not play to their advantage.

“Bandari travel long distances to honour their matches and the closest we play away matches are either in Machakos or in Nairobi," he added

Article continues below

“But Bandari will always strive to be a competitive force in the league and this is not going to change this time around.”

Bandari will open the new season on August 31 against at Kasarani.