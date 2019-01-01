Gor Mahia hold a crisis meeting with striking players ahead of Petro Atletico clash

K’Ogalo players are on a go-slow demanding for unpaid match bonuses and salary for February

players were holed up in a meeting with the club chairman Ambrose Rachier over the emotive salary arrears ahead of Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

K’Ogalo is set to host Petro Atletico from Angola in the decisive Group D match where they need a win in order to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time in history.

But Gor Mahia players are still on a go-slow as they demand the delayed February pay and match-winning allowances.

On Thursday, coach Hassan Oktay was forced to use only 14 players in the rescheduled match against Kakamega - a match the Kenyan champions won 2-1 to move joint second with at the table.

Goal understands that the meeting on Friday was chaired by Rachier after the players threatened to boycott Sunday’s all-important fixture.