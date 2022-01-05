Gor Mahia held by Nzoia Sugar as Wazito fall heavily to Posta Rangers

Gor Mahia failed to get back to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw away to Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment played on Wednesday afternoon.

K'Ogalo had all intentions to get back in winning ways after back-to-back losses against Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars respectively.

It seemed getting a win against the relegation-threatened Sugar Millers will be easy when George Odhiambo scored after just 20 minutes. Kevin Juma had committed a foul in the danger zone and the experienced attacker could not miss from 12-yards.

The strike happened to be the only one in the first 45 minutes despite the former champions having several chances to double their advantage.

The lost opportunities came back to haunt them as the hosts grabbed the equalizer in the 60th minute. James Kibande pounced on a loose ball in the danger zone and fired past Adama Keita in Gor Mahia goal to ensure the winless run was extended to four games.

After the draw, K'Ogalo are now seventh on the table with 19 points from 11 matches. They have won five games, drawn four, and lost two, scoring 12 goals and conceding seven.

Nzoia are now on eight points and placed 16th on the table. They have won one game, drawn five and lost six, scoring nine goals and conceding 16.

Meanwhile, Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi is now feeling the heat after losing 4-1 to Posta Rangers in another top-tier game played on Wednesday.

Caleb Olilo struck the opener for the Mailmen after just 13 minutes. Three minutes later, Joshua Nyatini doubled the advantage with a cool finish after poor defending by the hosts.

Elli Asieche halved the deficit when he found the back of the net in the 21st minute.

With 20 minutes to go, Olilo completed his brace before Chris Ochieng struck the fourth for Rangers to hand them a huge win over their opponents.

The win took Posta Rangers to eighth position on the table with 18 points from 11 games while Wazito are now 15th with just nine points from 12 matches.