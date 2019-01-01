Gor Mahia head coach Oktay disappointed not to have won the KPL title earlier

Oktay argues that the poor state of stadia in Kenya does not help the nation's football development

head coach Hassan Oktay has challenged the Kenyan Premier League to improve the state of pitches in the country.

Oktay picked Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and Afraha in Nakuru as the pitches in dire need of improvement.

"We are a good team and we are playing attractive football but when we come to a place like Machakos it is hard to play under such conditions. Sometimes I pity the players because you train them to pass and play good football but the state of pitches do not allow for that kind of style to be implemented," Oktay told the media.

"This is premier league and has to look at the state of their pitches. has got good and talented footballers but these kinds of pitches do not help football at all in the country."

Meanwhile, Oktay pointed out that Gor Mahia's title success was made possible by leaders at the club.

"When you go to a club and find the chairman, the committee, the coaching staff all working fantastically, then everything becomes possible. We have worked well as a family and I knew from the first time that we were going to win and I thought we will win the league with a gap of 15 or 20 points and I am disappointed because that was not achieved," added the coach.

"I am disappointed because we have worked hard off and on the pitch and we should have won the league by 15 or 20 points."

Gor Mahia will take on Posta on Saturday in what is their second last match of the season and they will also be officially crowned as the KPL champions for the 2018/19 season in Machakos.